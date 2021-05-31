Workplace vaccination for industry workers

MYSURU

31 May 2021 17:27 IST

As part of the workplace vaccination initiative, Automotive Axles Limited (AAL), Mysuru, on Monday began administering vaccine against COVID-19 to its employees and their family members.

The company claimed that this is Mysuru’s first drive of workplace vaccination, which was allowed recently by the Centre, and also issued guidelines.

The AAL Employees’ Union and company’s Medical Officer Vijaykumar had jointly organised the in-house immunisation drive.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri inaugurated the drive on the company premises and described it as a positive step in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

Lingaraju, Joint Director, District Industries Centre, Mysuru, oversaw the drive.

N. Muthukumar, President and Executive Director, AAL, Mysuru, said the vaccination drive covering over 2,000 employees and their family members will be completed in three days. The company has arranged counsellors’ care for employees who wish to make use of the facility.

He said the organisation was ready to provide its fully-equipped occupational health centre and other facilities for the local community for vaccination drives.

Mr. Muthukumar thanked the district health officials and Apollo Hospitals for their support in carrying out the workplace vaccination drive at AAL.