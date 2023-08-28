Working in isolation is no option in an increasingly converging world of technology, says Priyank Kharge

August 28, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Challenges India face today, including climate change, enhancing healthcare solutions, or ensuring cybersecurity, demand a united effort as no single nation has all the answers to resolve these, said Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, while speaking at a Global Innovation Alliance Partners’ meet held in the city on Monday, August 28.

He said that Karnataka, being the tech flagbearer for the entire country, is taking bold steps to weave together a global innovation alliance with as many countries to facilitate regular knowledge and idea exchanges, fostering innovation and investment on a global scale.

Technological advancement is not confined by geographical borders and it is a collective journey that require the pooling of knowledge, resources, and expertise from across the globe, the Minister emphasised.

“Collaborations among countries hold the key to unlocking new frontiers of innovation, accelerating progress, and addressing the most pressing challenges of our time. Together we can create holistic solutions that transcend boundaries and benefit humanity as a whole,’‘ he added.

In this interconnected world, the need for collaboration among countries has never been more critical. “As we navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by advanced technologies, we must recognise that no nation can thrive in isolation,’‘ Mr. Kharge further said.

According to the Minister, Bengaluru is at the forefront of technological advancements. As Karnataka looks to the future, it is evident that working in isolation is no longer an option. It is imperative that the State engages with other global technology hubs to create a dynamic ecosystem of shared ideas, learning, and growth.

“Karnataka is the most sought-after destination for global capability centres, with the presence of around 40% of GCCs in India. Availability of talent, an innovation ecosystem and a conducive policy environment are among some of the factors enabling economic growth in our State,’‘ he elaborated.

Addressing a large audience of GIA partners from 30 countries, Mr. Kharge said Karnataka is ranked number 1 in the country in terms of software exports, accounting for over 40% of the country’s total exports of $155 billion and the State capital Bengaluru is the 4th largest technology cluster of the world that held a pool of the best-skilled workforce in the world.

To support further growth of the tech industry, the State has already created centres of excellence (COEs) for Deep-tech, IoT, Cybersecurity, AgriInnovation, Data Science & AI, Aerospace, Semiconductor Fabless, Machine Intelligence & Robotics and Animation while it is currently in the process of setting up COEs for Health science & medical devices and manufacturing to support automobile tech, as per Mr. Kharge.

