Workers wait for food kits from Labour Department in vain

But a programme is held later with limited beneficiaries

Due to the lack of proper information and awareness, hundreds of building and other construction workers waited for hours to get food kits from the Labour Department in Hubballi on Thursday but finally returned empty-handed.

Following news about distribution of food kits to workers, hundreds of them started lining up in front of Lamington School here hoping to receive food kits from the Labour Department.

According to people who gathered in front of the school, they received information about food kit distribution taking place at the school on Thursday and they arrived early to collect it. As people lined up early in the morning, the police too rushed to the spot to control the crowd and made efforts to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines which, however, did not succeed.

To add to the confusion, there were no officials from the Labour Department. Even staff of the department were not present there to give proper information. The police also had no clue about what was happening.

And, ultimately, after news about people’s congregation at the school spread, the police received information that the distribution would not take place. Consequently, the disappointed workers dispersed after having waited for around three hours.

Meanwhile, an official of the department on the condition of anonymity said that because of misinformation a large number of people had gathered at the school. Arrangements will be made to distribute food kits to workers at different localities. Surprisingly, later in the day, a food kit distribution programme was held in the city with limited beneficiaries being allowed to participate in it. Some of the media persons who had gone to cover the event were not allowed inside the premises.