GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workers stage protest in front of Mangala Angadi’s office in Belagavi

January 24, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
MP Mangala Angadi and ZP CEO Rahul Sindhe receiving memoranda copies from protesting workers seeking regularisation in Belagavi on Wednesday.

MP Mangala Angadi and ZP CEO Rahul Sindhe receiving memoranda copies from protesting workers seeking regularisation in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Members of various labour organisations held a series of protests in front of offices of Members of Parliament in various districts.

Temporary workers in various government funded schemes and rural development department staged protests on Tuesday and Wednesday. Industrial and farm workers will protest on Thursday.

On Wednesday, workers of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department staged a protest in front of the office of Belagavi MP Mangala Angadi.

They demanded regularisation of jobs, better working conditions and social security benefits.

Ms. Angadi received a memorandum from the workers and assured them of forwarding it to the Minister concerned in the Union government.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Sindhe met the protestors.

He said that he has already issued instructions to taluk level officials to list all the temporary workers in various departments and schemes and prepare a proposal to regularise them.

“I will follow this up and ensure that all temporary workers are included,” he said.

Workers in various Central and State-funded government schemes staged a protest on Tuesday.

Leaders Parveen Naikwadi, C.A. Kharade, Jaine Khan, L.S. Nayak and others led the protest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.