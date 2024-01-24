Workers stage protest in front of Mangala Angadi’s office in Belagavi

January 24, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of various labour organisations held a series of protests in front of offices of Members of Parliament in various districts.

Temporary workers in various government funded schemes and rural development department staged protests on Tuesday and Wednesday. Industrial and farm workers will protest on Thursday.

On Wednesday, workers of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department staged a protest in front of the office of Belagavi MP Mangala Angadi.

They demanded regularisation of jobs, better working conditions and social security benefits.

Ms. Angadi received a memorandum from the workers and assured them of forwarding it to the Minister concerned in the Union government.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Sindhe met the protestors.

He said that he has already issued instructions to taluk level officials to list all the temporary workers in various departments and schemes and prepare a proposal to regularise them.

“I will follow this up and ensure that all temporary workers are included,” he said.

Workers in various Central and State-funded government schemes staged a protest on Tuesday.

Leaders Parveen Naikwadi, C.A. Kharade, Jaine Khan, L.S. Nayak and others led the protest.