Workers stage protest against NEP

Anganwadi and midday meal workers protesting in Hassan on Monday.  

Anganwadi and midday meal workers, on Monday, staged a protest opposing the National Education Policy (NEP) proposed by the Centre and other programmes.

They took out a march from Hemavati Statue Circle to the Zilla Panchayat office, raising slogans against the governments and demanding an upward revision of honorarium paid to them.

The workers said that if the NEP, recently released by the Centre, was implemented, the schools and anganwadis in rural areas would get no admissions. The purpose of the programme to provide integrated child development services would fail. Both the governments had been getting a lot of work done from the anganwadi workers at low pay.

The protesters also said they would take out a protest across the State boycotting their work on November 26. They submitted memorandums to the ZP CEO, Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director of Women and Child Development.

Hassan District Anganwadi and Mid-day Meal Workers Union General Secretary M.B. Pushpa, CITU leaders Dharmesh, Aravind, Naveen Kumar and others led the protest.

