Worker’s severed hand re-joined in eight-hour surgery in Karnataka

After a nearly eight-hour surgery, a team of doctors at Axon Hospital recently successfully re-implanted the left hand of a worker from a saw mill at Chittapur that was caught in a machine and got severed from below the wrist.

The 38-year-old patient, Jagannath R. Purankar, was rushed to the hospital in Kalaburagi along with his left hand, which was amputated through the proximal wrist of the left hand.

With the eight-hour surgery, the team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Santosh Mangshetty, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Amaresh Biradar, orthopaedic surgeon Girish Keri, anaesthetist Nagaraj Kalla and physician Girish Ronad, successfully re-implanted the amputated part.

Both the radial and ulnar arteries, 24 tendons, three nerves, two arteries, three veins and two bones were anastomosed. All the flexors and extensor tendons were reconnected.

Dr. Mangshetty and Dr. Biradar said that the surgery was very complex and challenging, but it was successfully performed.

It has now been evaluated that the hand is viable, warm with good circulation. It will take five-six months for movement. Post-surgery, physiotherapy will help restore mobility and normality, the doctors added.