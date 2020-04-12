Workers sent away by estate owner rescued

The Chikkamagaluru police on Saturday stopped a truck at the Hiremagaluru check-post and rescued 28 people, including nine children, who were forced to travel amid rice bags to their native place. Their employer, an estate owner in Belur taluk, allegedly forced them to leave for Hagari Bommanahalli in Ballari district.

The police stopped the vehicle and found the people surrounded by rice bags. Upon enquiry, they learnt that they were all travelling to their native place as there was no work at the estate. The police registered a case against the truck owner and the driver. The Chikkamagaluru district administration has provided the workers and their children with shelter and food.

Another case

Based on information received from the Chikkamagaluru police, their Belur counterparts registered a case against the owner of Pura Estate, located near Bikkodu. The owner had sent the workers away. Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda said so far, the police have rescued 80 workers and provided them shelter in the district. “It is the responsibility of estate owners to ensure that workers do not leave during the lockdown. If they have problems in providing food and shelter to the workers, they should consult the district administration,” he said.