Workers sacked for drying papad, vermicelli on Suvarna Soudha steps back to work
This followed an uproar on social media that the government was being harsh on the labourers who had kept the eatables for drying
Two daily wage labourers who were sacked on charges of dirtying the Suvarna Soudha premises by drying papad, vermicelli and Sandige, have been reinstated.
Mallavva of Kondaskoppa and Savakka of Bastawad, who were relieved by the labour contractor after they were found to have dried eatables on the Suvarna Soudha steps, have been taken back to work.
This followed an uproar on social media that the government was being harsh on the labourers who had kept the eatables for drying, innocently, without any intention to insult the majestic building.
Public works department that pays the contractor for the upkeep of the building, said that the contractor had reported to the engineer in-charge that the two women have been asked to resume duties. Mallavva was back to sweeping the floors of the legislature winter session venue on Friday.
S.L. Bheemanayak, assistant executive engineer, PWD, said that the two workers have been reinstated, with a warning that they should not make such mistakes again.
