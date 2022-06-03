Workers sacked for drying papad, vermicelli on Suvarna Soudha steps back to work

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 20:57 IST

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 20:57 IST

This followed an uproar on social media that the government was being harsh on the labourers who had kept the eatables for drying

Mallavva, a daily wage worker on maintenance duty is back to work in the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Friday, a day after she was sacked for drying vermicelli and papad on the Soudha steps. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

This followed an uproar on social media that the government was being harsh on the labourers who had kept the eatables for drying

Two daily wage labourers who were sacked on charges of dirtying the Suvarna Soudha premises by drying papad, vermicelli and Sandige, have been reinstated. DC Nitesh Patil speaks to maintenance staff at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER Mallavva of Kondaskoppa and Savakka of Bastawad, who were relieved by the labour contractor after they were found to have dried eatables on the Suvarna Soudha steps, have been taken back to work. This followed an uproar on social media that the government was being harsh on the labourers who had kept the eatables for drying, innocently, without any intention to insult the majestic building. Public works department that pays the contractor for the upkeep of the building, said that the contractor had reported to the engineer in-charge that the two women have been asked to resume duties. Mallavva was back to sweeping the floors of the legislature winter session venue on Friday. S.L. Bheemanayak, assistant executive engineer, PWD, said that the two workers have been reinstated, with a warning that they should not make such mistakes again.



Our code of editorial values