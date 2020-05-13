Karnataka

Workers returning from Maharashtra quarantined

Six workers who were returning home from Maharashtra by covering more than 670 km on bicycles were intercepted near Hallibayalu-Halugudde checkpost in Sorab taluk on Tuesday and were quarantined at the designated hospital in Shivamogga city.

Of the six workers, three hail from Sagar taluk, two from Hosanagar taluk and one is from Sorab taluk. Police said they were engaged in jewellery making work in Thane and Mumbai.

Owing to enforcement of lockdown, they were stranded in the places where they were working. In the wake of non-availability of permission to return to their native places, they had decided to return on bicycle. Police said they had commenced their journey on five bicycles from Thane on May 2. They succeeded in sneaking into the Karnataka border through interior roads. Acting on a tipoff, police intercepted them near Hallibayalu-Halugudde checkpost.

The staff of Department of Health and Family Welfare who came to the spot in an ambulance subjected them to preliminary medical tests there and took them to Shivamogga. Their swab samples have been sent to the laboratory for tests.

Meanwhile, police have stopped nine workers who were returning to their native places in Uttar Pradesh on bicycles near Anavatti village in Sorab taluk. They had come to Hosanagar taluk to work as construction labourers and had remained stranded there owing to lockdown. As they didn't have permission to return to their native places, police have sent them back to Hosanagar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 8:34:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/workers-returning-from-maharashtra-quarantined/article31576037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY