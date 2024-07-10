ADVERTISEMENT

Workers observe Demands Day in Hubballi

Published - July 10, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers led by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) office-bearers staging a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday as part of Demands Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Workers led by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) office-bearers staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday as part of Demands Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staging the demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the protestors demanded withdrawal of the four labour codes which, they said, are detrimental to the interests of workers.

Leading the protest, CITU general secretary Mahesh Pattar, district president B.I. Iliger, farmers leader B.S. Soppin and others demanded that apart from withdrawal of the labour codes, a new law to guarantee minimum support price for various crops should be promulgated.

They also demanded bringing scheme workers, including midday meal scheme workers, under the Minimum Wages Act, providing comprehensive social security to workers of unorganised sectors and stopping privatisation in railway, power and all public sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protestors then submitted memoranda, addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to the taluk officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US