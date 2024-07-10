GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workers observe Demands Day in Hubballi

Published - July 10, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers led by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) office-bearers staging a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday as part of Demands Day.

Workers led by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) office-bearers staging a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday as part of Demands Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Workers led by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) office-bearers staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday as part of Demands Day.

Staging the demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the protestors demanded withdrawal of the four labour codes which, they said, are detrimental to the interests of workers.

Leading the protest, CITU general secretary Mahesh Pattar, district president B.I. Iliger, farmers leader B.S. Soppin and others demanded that apart from withdrawal of the labour codes, a new law to guarantee minimum support price for various crops should be promulgated.

They also demanded bringing scheme workers, including midday meal scheme workers, under the Minimum Wages Act, providing comprehensive social security to workers of unorganised sectors and stopping privatisation in railway, power and all public sectors.

The protestors then submitted memoranda, addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to the taluk officials.

