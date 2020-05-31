Karnataka

Workers in Kodagu sent to their hometown

Almost all migrant workers who had been employed in Kodagu and wanted to return to their hometowns within the State and outside in view of the COVID-19 pandemic have been sent from the district.

Disclosing this on Sunday, the Kodagu district administration, acting on the government’s directive, identified the workers and arranged buses from the district to Mysuru to help them board Shramik Special trains that took them to their States. Many KSRTC buses had also been hired.

As on Sunday, 5,984 migrant workers in Kodagu had been sent to their hometowns.

The last batch of workers left for their home in Jharkhand on Sunday. A total of 1,463 workers, who belonged to various districts in the State, had returned to their homes, according to the officials.

