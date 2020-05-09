Workers heading to Bengaluru sent back

The police on Thursday night sent back 90 migrant workers, from U.P., Rajasthan and Bihar, after they were found at Gundia check-post travelling in two trucks heading to from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

The Uppinangady police in Dakshina Kannada have filed a case against the truck drivers under Sections 269 and 270 of IPC. The workers who worked in Mangaluru were misled by some people of their own states that they could catch trains from Bengaluru to reach their home States.

Believing this they had boarded the Bengaluru bound and Haryana registered trucks at Bunder in Mangaluru. They were offloaded from the trucks at Gundia.

The police offered them food and arranged buses to send them back to Mangaluru. The police said that the workers were carrying with them the acknowledgement for registering their names in the Seva Sindhu portal.

Though police told them that no trains from Bengaluru have been scheduled the workers insisted that they should be allowed to travel and it took some time for police to convince them to return.