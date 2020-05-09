Karnataka

Workers heading to Bengaluru sent back

The police on Thursday night sent back 90 migrant workers, from U.P., Rajasthan and Bihar, after they were found at Gundia check-post travelling in two trucks heading to from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

The Uppinangady police in Dakshina Kannada have filed a case against the truck drivers under Sections 269 and 270 of IPC. The workers who worked in Mangaluru were misled by some people of their own states that they could catch trains from Bengaluru to reach their home States.

Believing this they had boarded the Bengaluru bound and Haryana registered trucks at Bunder in Mangaluru. They were offloaded from the trucks at Gundia.

The police offered them food and arranged buses to send them back to Mangaluru. The police said that the workers were carrying with them the acknowledgement for registering their names in the Seva Sindhu portal.

Though police told them that no trains from Bengaluru have been scheduled the workers insisted that they should be allowed to travel and it took some time for police to convince them to return.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:13:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/workers-heading-to-bengaluru-sent-back/article31546192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY