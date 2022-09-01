Workers felicitated
Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda, on Wednesday, felicitated municipal workers by washing their feet at the inauguration of Panchajanya Ganapati Utsava on the premises of Hasanamba Kalakshetra.
The MLA washed the feet of a lady municipal worker and placed flowers at her feet. A few of his followers washed the feet of other workers, who were felicitated on the occasion. Members of the Hassan unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha had organised the event.
For the first time, the RSS is holding Ganesha festival celebrations on the premises of Hasanamba Kalakshetra, an auditorium of Kannada and Culture Department.
In another event, Congress leader Banavase Rangaswamy washed the feet of some women workers at the Hemavathi Statue circle.
