Workers demand strengthening of Anganwadi centres

Hundreds of anganwadi workers staged a mammoth protest here on Wednesday to put forward their multi-point charter of demands before the Union and State governments.

The agitators, part of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association’s ‘Kodagu-Bengaluru Jatha’ that left Kodagu district recently and entered the town on Wednesday, participated in the protest organised to urge the governments to strengthen anganwadi centres. The governments were urged to introduce Montessori education-based LKG and UKG classes in all anganwadi centres. The State government had started LKG and UKG in government schools, parallel to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. Instead of starting LKG and UKG in higher primary schools, the governments should start them in anganwadi centres, they demanded.

The workers demanded LIC-based pension, a hike in wages, introduction of time-bound promotions, reservation of posts of supervisors, seniority-based minimum wages, formation of service rules, mandatory transfers after serving at a place for minimum five years and improvement in working conditions. Such measures will strengthen the centres, they said.