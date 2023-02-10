ADVERTISEMENT

Worker killed in Nirani Sugars factory in Bagalkot district of Karnataka

February 10, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The worker was grilled over hot fumes, four others injured

The Hindu Bureau

The same Nirani Sugars factory was in the news in December 2018 after an explosion reduced the methane production unit to rubble. The factory is in Kulali village of Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district of Karnataka.

A worker at Nirani Sugars Limited in Mudhol in Bagalkot district of Karnataka was killed in a workplace accident on February 10.

Gurunath Hucchannanavar, 27, was grilled to death on the blazing hot fumes of a boiler when he tried to clean the outer layer of the equipment. According to the police, the lid opened accidentally, letting out hot fumes that killed Gurunath on the spot.

The victim is from Gujnarkoppa village near Mudhol.

Four other workers, who were nearby, suffered burn injuries. They have been admitted to hospitals where they are undergoing treatment.

A case is being registered.

The factory is owned and managed by family members of Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani.

