Worker killed in Nirani Sugars factory in Bagalkot district of Karnataka

February 10, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Belagavi

A worker at Nirani Sugars Limited in Mudhol in Bagalkot district of Karnataka was killed in a workplace accident on February 10.

Gurunath Hucchannanavar, 27, was grilled to death on the blazing hot fumes of a boiler when he tried to clean the outer layer of the equipment. According to the police, the lid opened accidentally, letting out hot fumes that killed Gurunath on the spot.

The victim is from Gujnarkoppa village near Mudhol.

Four other workers, who were nearby, suffered burn injuries. They have been admitted to hospitals where they are undergoing treatment.

A case is being registered.

The factory is owned and managed by family members of Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani.