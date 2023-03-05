Worker from West Bengal dies in Vijayapura sugar factory

March 05, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Belagavi

A 21-year-old worker died and four were injured in a work-place accident in the Nandi Cooperative Sugar Factory in Babaleshwar of Vijayapura district.

Five workers who were running the boiler were injured when hot fumes escaped from the machine.

Sandip Mandal from West Bengal died in the BLDE Hospital in Vijayapura.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four injured, Prasanjit Mandal, Rajkumar Ram, Imran Ansari and Ashok Kumar Ram, are being treated.

The 220-tonne capacity boiler was set up at a cost of ₹50 crore. Some co-workers of the victim have accused the managing committee, led by Shashikant Patil, of negligence, police said.

A case has been registered in the Babaleshwar Police Station.