Worker from West Bengal died in elephant attack in Hassan

October 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

A construction worker from West Bengal died after he was attacked by an elephant at Ankihalli in Belur taluk on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dipak Ray, 54, a native of Malda district in West Bengal. He encountered the elephant while he was on his way to a shop in the village in the evening.

Seriously injured Dipak Ray was taken to a hospital in Sakaleshpur and from there he was shifted to Hassan, where he succumbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has left the villagers in fear. Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakaleshpur, Alur, and Belur taluks of Hassan. More than 90 people have died in elephant attacks in the last 15 years.

The forest officers are collecting details about the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.