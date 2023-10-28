HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Worker from West Bengal died in elephant attack in Hassan

October 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker from West Bengal died after he was attacked by an elephant at Ankihalli in Belur taluk on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dipak Ray, 54, a native of Malda district in West Bengal. He encountered the elephant while he was on his way to a shop in the village in the evening.

Seriously injured Dipak Ray was taken to a hospital in Sakaleshpur and from there he was shifted to Hassan, where he succumbed.

The incident has left the villagers in fear. Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakaleshpur, Alur, and Belur taluks of Hassan. More than 90 people have died in elephant attacks in the last 15 years.

The forest officers are collecting details about the incident.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.