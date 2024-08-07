ADVERTISEMENT

Worker dies, several suffer burns as fire breaks out in Belagavi factory

Updated - August 07, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Fire engulfs a private factory in Navage industrial area on the outskirts of Belagavi on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

At least one worker died and several suffered burns in a fire accident in a private factory in Belagavi on Tuesday night.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to Navage industrial area on the outskirts of the city after some workers complained of a fire in Sneha Industries, a tape producing unit.

The fire is said to have begun due to a suspected short circuit in the elevator shaft. And, it spread to the factory and consumed all inflammable material, a police officer said.

As many as 20 workers were in the factory at the time of the accident. Most of them rushed out. But some were trapped and suffered burns.

The injured have been shifted to the District Civil Hospital, the officer said. The number is not yet ascertained.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot.

