Worker dies in fire accident in Belagavi

Farm worker Suryakant Selke died in a fire accident in Sadalaga of Belagavi district on Thursday.

The 55-year-old man hailed from Bheed in Maharashtra and had come to Sadalaga to cut sugarcane in the fields.

Two children in the next house were injured. They have been admitted to hospital and they are out of danger.

The police said that he suffered severe burns after LPG leaked from a domestic cylinder in the kitchen.

Villagers heard a loud noise and saw smoke emanating from the house before they called the police.

The police alerted the Fire and Emergency Services personnel who put out the fire.

“The fire did not spread out much and there was only minimal damage,” the police said.

