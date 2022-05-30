Worker dies at airport site

A person working at the Shivamogga airport construction site at Sogane near Shivamogga died after an earthmover hit him on Sunday. Mallikarjun Harijan, 20, a native of Gadag district, had been working at the site for the past few days. He died on the spot.

The negligence of the driver is said to be the cause of the incident. A complaint has been filed with Tunga Nagar Police in Shivamogga.