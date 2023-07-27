ADVERTISEMENT

Worker at central prison caught smuggling phone

July 27, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel on Tuesday afternoon caught a vehicle maintenance man of the central prison allegedly trying to smuggle a mobile phone inside, which he had concealed in his undergarment.

The accused, identified Bhanuprakash H.R., was caught by security personnel Jayath Kumar G.R. and Harish B., of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, during a routine check before allowing the staff to get inside the prison.

Bhanuprakash was under the influence of the alcoho. He was handed over to the prison authorities along with the mobile phone.

The police after basic questioning handed him over to the prison officials for further procedure.

Mallikarjun, chief of the central prison, later filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police and handed over the accused for further investigations.

The police suspect that the accused was trying to handover the phone to the inmates to make calls and make money.

The incident has gained importance in the backdrop of a terror module, which was created inside the prison, being busted as the accused were said to be in touch with their handler who was calling them from outside.

