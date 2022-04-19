Work towards retaining ‘double engine’ government in Karnataka, CM appeals to BJP workers

Stating that one more term of ‘double-engine’ government was necessary for Karnataka’s growth, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to his party workers to work towards achieving that goal.

Addressing party workers in Shivamogga on Tuesday, he said only the BJP could shoulder the responsibility of achieving better growth for the State. If the BJP comes back to power every farmer and every poor individual would be benfited, he said.

“We could handle the COVID-19 pandemic effectively because of the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and B.S.Yediyurappa’s leadership in the State. Imagine what would have been our condition if we had no such leaders. The party is proud of our leaders”, he said.

During the pandemic, the government took care of every individual. Not even one person died due to hunger. “In the past, during epidemics, many people had died due to hunger. But it did not happen during this time. It is because of our leadership.”

Mr. Bommai said Mr. Yediyurappa had strengthened the BJP and defeated the Congress when that party was in good form. But now Congress had become weak across the country following repeated defeats. “Now it cannot fight with the BJP”, he said.

Many senior leaders including former Chief Minister D.V.Sadananda Gowda, Ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayana, and Araga Jnanendra, Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra and others were present.