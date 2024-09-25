Work to link Aadhaar with farm pumpsets almost completed in Yadgir district

Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) has registered 97.24% in linking RR number of farm pumpsets with the Aadhaar cards of their owners in Yadgir district.

The State government has asked GESCOM to link RR numbers of farm pumpsets that are now getting free electricity with Aadhaar numbers of their owners. And, so far, 97.24% of beneficiaries have been covered. Now, it is desired to reach 100% shortly.

“To ensure proper accountability of farmers or consumers who are getting free electricity for their pumpsets to irrigate crops, the State government has directed GESCOM to launch the initiative and it will shortly reach the intended target,” GESCOM Executive Engineer of Yadgir district Raghavendra told The Hindu.

The district has two sub-divisions. One is located in Yadgir covering Yadgir, Wadagera and Gurmitkal taluks and the other is in Shorapur covering Shorapur, Shahapur and Hunsagi taluks.

“There are 18,936 pumpsets in the Yadgir subdivision. Of this, 18,831 pumpsets have been linked with farmers Aadhaar for 99.45% achievement. In the Shorapur subdivision, there are 21,136 pumpsets and 20,136 have been linked for 95.27% achievement,” Mr. Raghavendra said and added that they will achieve the target soon in both these subdivisions.

GESCOM has made available officers for linking RR numbers with Aadhaar numbers at their offices even as 45 sections have been opened in two subdivisions for the purpose.

Meanwhile, farmers organisations have opposed this move.

“This is the first step to make GESCOM a private entity. Later, they will collect charges from pumpset users for consuming electricity and cancel free power. When the government’s scheme is meant to provide free electricity to all pumpsets, what is the point in linking RR numbers with Aadhaar?” district president of Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha Channappa Anegundi asked.

Farmers now seem to be wary of the entire process, worrying about losing benefits of free electricity supply for their pumpsets in future.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government may, in future, possibly deposit amount for electricity bills to the consumers bank accounts through DBT.