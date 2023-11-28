Work to expand new terminal of Hubballi Airport to begin by December-end

November 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has asked officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to start work to expand the new terminal of the Hubballi Airport by December-end.

Chairing an Airport Advisory Committee meeting in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi said that the Union government has already okayed and released funds for the expansion of the terminal keeping in mind the air traffic demand post 2026.

“Tender worth ₹340 crore is in the final stages and work will start by December-end. The front elevation of the airport should reflect the historical and social background of the region and for the purpose, expert institutions available locally should be consulted,” he said.

On the terminal expansion, Mr. Joshi said that the new terminal spread over 15,950 sq m will include four aero bridges. It will have a capacity to handle 2,400 passengers at a time. “The new terminal will emerge as the pride of North Karnataka. The new terminal will have GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) five star rating,” he said.

Being the second biggest municipal corporation in the State, Hubballi Dharwad has developed further with the establishment of premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and consequently, there has been an increase in the number of air passengers, he said.

During the meeting, various issues pertaining to the development of the airport were discussed. The officials were asked to ensure that the new terminal will provide a special experience to passengers after its completion.

Hubballi is already connected to various important cities in the country and with the completion of the new terminal, it is expected that the number of passengers travelling to different destinations from Hubballi airport will increase.

Director of Hubballi Airport Manoj Shekharan, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Tahsildar Kallanagouda Patil, Airport Advisory Committee members Kaustub Saunshikar, Satish Munavalli, Jayaram Shetty, Sunil Sarvade and others were present.

