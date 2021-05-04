Work round the clock, Bommai tells officials

Basavaraj Bommai

With the second wave of the pandemic turning out to be more severe than the one last year, officials should work round the clock and make honest efforts to contain the spread of the disease, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Holding a video conference from Bengaluru with officials of Shiggaon and Savanur taluks on Tuesday, the Ministere asked the officials to take serious note of the scarcity of oxygen in other districts of the State and take immediate steps to ensure availability of adequate quantity of medical oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients in their taluks.

“I have taken personal interest and I have sent 50 jumbo oxygen cylinders to Shiggaon and Savanur taluks. Make good use of the oxygen cylinders. Also, make judicious use of the available oxygen to save the lives of the needy patients,” he said.

Elaborating on the steps to be taken to ensure that both these taluks effectively fight the pandemic, Mr. Bommai told them that a well-planned strategy will enable the officials to effectively check the spread of the pandemic in both these taluks.

Containment zone

Emphasising the need for keeping an eye on patients in home isolation in rural and urban areas, Mr. Bommai asked the officials to make family members of infected persons to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test. And, their houses should be declared as containment zones, he said.

At one point of time, the Minister told the officials not to give excuses but work honestly round the clock and ensure cleanliness and hygiene in both the taluks. He also said that he will personally come and check cleanliness and if found lacking, the municipal officials concerned will be suspended.