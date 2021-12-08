Work resumes on Azeez Sait Main Road

Protests were held in front of the head office of MCC on Sayyaji Rao Road and the Zone 8 office in Udayagiri against the delay in the work on Azeez Sait Main Road.

08 December 2021 22:40 IST

The repair works were taken up under the Chief Minister’s grants at an estimated cost of ₹250 lakh

The work on repairing Azeez Sait Main Road, which has been in a deplorable condition for a long time, resumed earlier this week.

The repair works, which had actually begun in March-April this year, had been discontinued twice earlier, much to the disappointment of the residents of the adjoining localities like Shantinagar and Ghousianagar, who were forced to put up with an apparently unmotorable thoroughfare.

However, road repair machinery was back on the road from Monday, signalling the resumption of the pending repair works on the road.

After Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) tweeted photographs of the progress of the repair works, an official said the works had resumed pending an approval for the variation estimate from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) in Bengaluru. According to MCC’s tweet, the work had been taken up under the Chief Minister’s grants at an estimated cost of ₹250 lakh.

“We have convinced the contractor to resume work after the officials of DMA assured the senior officials of MCC that the variation estimated will be approved soon. There was a lot of pressure on not only the elected representatives of the area, but also officials of MCC,” the official said.

Commuters had begun falling on the road, which had been dug up, and were suffering injuries. Protests were held in front of the head office of MCC on Sayyaji Rao Road and the Zone 8 office in Udayagiri against the delay in the road work. Hence, a decision was taken to resume the work by convincing the contractor that the approval will come soon, the official added.

About 910 metres of Azeez Sait Main Road from Shantinagar 1st Cross to Ek Minar Mosque, which has already been widened after removing encroachments, will be asphalted as part of the ongoing works, the official added.

Azeez Sait Main Road connects Sathgalli bus depot on the Outer Ring Road with Forum Mall in Gandhinagar, but the stretch of road cutting through the densely populated localities of Shantinagar and Ghousianagar in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency was in such a pathetic state that commuters were upset with the authorities and elected representatives for neglecting the road.

Expressing confidence that the roadworks will be completed in about three weeks, MCC officials hoped that the residents will be able to use the newly-laid road from the start of 2022.

It may be mentioned here that works on the road, which had not been repaired for several years now, began in March-April this year only to be suspended due to non-availability of construction material during the lockdown.

The work resumed in September only to be suspended a couple of weeks later after elected representatives took objection to the specifications of the material, which was being used to lay the road. The elected representatives felt that the layer of asphalt should be thicker to bear the load of heavy vehicles and the volume of traffic that plied on the road. Hence, the officials had to obtain a clearance from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) by submitting a variation estimate.