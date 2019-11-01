Work on widening Shivamogga-Tumakuru road will start in three months: Eshwarappa

Work on widening the Shivamogga-Tumakuru road into a four-lane one will commence soon, said K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, on Friday. He was speaking at a programme organised by the district administration in the city to observe Rajyotsava.

He said work on widening this 22-km stretch would be taken up under the Bharatmala project. It is estimated to cost ₹3,957 crore. Commending the Deputy Commissioners of the districts in which the work will take place for completing the land acquisition process fast, he said that the tender formalities related to the work have also been completed. After the road is widened, travel time between the Malnad region and Bengaluru will be reduced, he said.

On the work related to the proposed 19-km Outer Ring Road in Shivamogga city, he said it is estimated to cost ₹430 crore and a detailed project report will be prepared soon. Mr. Eshwarappa said work om implementing five lift irrigation projects — Hosahalli, Puradakere and Kalvaddu Halla projects in Shikaripur taluk, and Mudi and Mugur lift irrigation projects in Sorab taluk — for which the State government has allotted an amount of ₹1,615 crore has commenced. The State government has also given administrative approval for the Holehansawadi lift irrigation project that will be implemented at a cost of ₹29 crore, he said.

Students presented cultural programmes on the occasion highlighting the rich heritage of the land. A colourful procession was taken out in which kolata, dollu kunitha and kamsale folk art troupes participated. Tableaux by the Department of Women and Child Welfare on Integrated Child Development Services and tourist places in the district by the Department of Tourism were part of the procession. Employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation dressed as historical personalities such as Madakari Nayaka, Kittur Channamma, Krishnadevaraya and Basaveshwara also participated.