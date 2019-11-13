Work on water tank construction begins amid police presence

The much-awaited construction of a water tank near Guthalu in the town finally began on Wednesday amidst police protection.

The Mandya City Municipal Council had decided to construct the tank with storage capacity of 5 lakh litres in a park in Jai Bheem Layout, Guthalu, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the Centre.

Some local residents had been opposing the work for over several months. According to them, the CMC should not construct the water tank in the park.

The CMC has already identified 400 sq. ft land for the tank, which will solve the drinking water crisis in the surrounding areas. Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh recently instructed the CMC to commence the work with the help of police personnel, a senior CMC officer told The Hindu.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the spot to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, some residents of the area thanked the district administration for initiating measures to commence the work.