‘Work on waste treatment plants at Rayanakere and Kesare to begin soon’

They had been proposed over 5 years ago

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday assured that the work on the much-awaited waste treatment plants at Kesare and Rayanakere will begin soon.

The waste treatment plants had been proposed more than five years ago to reduce the pressure on the existing plant at Vidyaranyapuram on the outskirts of the city.

Delivering his Republic Day address at Bannimantap Grounds here on Tuesday, Mr. Somashekar said the tender process for setting up the waste treatment plants at a cost of ₹41 crore had been completed.

“Work will begin soon,” he said, while claiming that the two waste treatment plants will help keep the city clean.

Mysuru city generates around 450 tonnes of waste each day, which is more than double its treatment capacity at the lone waste treatment plant at Vidyaranyapuram. With more than 200 tonnes of waste added to the growing mountains of legacy waste, the residents of areas in the vicinity of the treatment plant had been protesting against dumping of the city’s waste in their backyard.

While the waste treatment plant at Kesare will have a capacity to treat 200 tonnes per day, the one at Rayanakere will have a capacity of 150 tonnes per day.

Waste management in Mysuru has become a challenge for the civic authorities in Mysuru. Not only do they have to contend with the sharp increase in generation of per capita waste over the last few years, but also the waste from an expanding city.

In addition, there is the waste generated from the new areas which had developed on the outskirts of the city in the last few years. The waste generated from most of the residential areas outside the limits of the Mysuru City Corporation is found dumped along the Outer Ring Road creating an eyesore.