Work on suburban rail project likely from August 15

July 19, 2022 22:47 IST

Rail activists have taken serious objections to K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited not starting construction works on the suburban rail project despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation one month ago.

On June 20, the PM laid the foundation for a slew of projects and the suburban rail was a prominent project.

Rajkumar Dugar, a rail activist, said: “It is extremely disappointing that even after the PM laying the stone and assuring Bengalurueans that the suburban rail project would be a reality in 40 months, nothing has moved on ground. It has already been more than 20 months since the sanctioning of the project. The officials and the elected representatives are sending out the wrong message by not taking measures to expedite the project.”

When contacted, an official of the K-RIDE said that the construction work will start by August 15. “We will finalise the tender award in a fortnight and the works will start from August 15.” When asked about why there is delay in awarding the tender, the official refused to comment.

The construction work is expected to start from Hebbal. KRIDE is taking up Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara corridor on priority basis.