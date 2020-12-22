Work on road underbridge set for completion in record time

Hubballi Division of South Western Railway is building it at Londa

In a record of sorts in the Indian Railways, the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway (SWR) is all set to complete the construction of a road underbridge in less than 90 days.

According to a press release issued by the Hubballi Division, proper planning and coordination by the engineering team of Hubballi Division has helped in the early completion of the structure at Londa Station Yard, in less than 90 days, which, otherwise, would have taken over 20 months.

The road underbridge is being constructed to remove Level Crossing Gate No 343 at Londa Station Yard in Hubballi Division.

According to the release, it was during the visit of General Manager of South Western Railway A.K. Singh on September 29 this year that the residents of Londa had appealed to him seeking the construction of road underbridge. Responding to their plea, Mr. Singh had asked Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede to take steps accordingly.

Subsequently, the Hubballi Division initiated the process and completed awarding contract within 30 days thereof. Consequently, the work on earth excavation and casting of reinforced cement concrete work began on October 29.

Meanwhile, Hubballi Division took permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi and Superintendent of Police of Belagavi for diverting traffic at Level Crossing Gate No 343.

Under the project, a total of 25 RCC boxes have been inserted covering a length of 40 metres for constructing the limited height road underbridge. As much as 90 % of the project taken up at a total cost of ₹ 6.12 crore has been completed and it is all set for completion by December 25. And, the officials plan to remove the level crossing by December 27.

The engineering team of Hubballi Division led by Senior Divisional Engineer (West) Neeraj Bapna and others has completed the work in a record time and Mr. Arvind Malkhede attributed it to proper planning and working without rest. Congratulating the team, Mr. Malkhede said that the construction of the road underbridge would enhance safety in train operations and also help road users on the stretch.