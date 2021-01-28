Work on rly. bridges to begin soon

Hassan

28 January 2021 19:52 IST

The construction of railway bridges in Shivamogga and Bhadravati, necessary to ease the flow of traffic, will begin soon, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

He spoke to presspersons after holding a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Thursday. The Centre has approved four fly-over projects in the district. Two would come up on Savalanga Road, one at Kashipura railway crossing and one more at Bhadravati.

A sum of ₹60 crore for Savalanga Road, ₹30 crore for Kashipura crossing and another ₹49 crore for Bhadravati have been released, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The officers have been instructed to complete the preparations soon and start the work by March 1. Alternative roads have to be identified for the smooth flow of the traffic during the construction work. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal would probably visit the district to lay foundation stones for the projects, he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.B.S hivakumar, Shivamogga Mayor Suvarna Shankar and others were present.