Work on remodelling Mysuru railway station to commence in November

June 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The work on expansion and modernisation of Mysuru city railway station to cater to the future needs will commence by November and the design includes a new entrance terminal with modern facade.

The foundation for the remodelling of the Mysuru station was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022 and includes adding three more platforms in addition to the existing six platforms, creating four stabling lines, four pit lines, and one shunting neck.

Once completed the new terminal will have a façade drawn from the design of Baiyappanahalli station in Bengaluru and will have commercial space besides a 60-room budget hotel to cater to the visitors. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who interacted with the Gati Shakti unit officials of the railways here on Wednesday, said that new terminals being built by the railways across India have a modern façade and hence the same should be adopted in Mysuru as well. The new terminal will form the third entrance to the station in addition to the existing two entries which will remain functional.

Station to be named after Chamaraja Wadiyar

He said the timeline for completion of the remodelled railway station is three years and a proposal has already been submitted to the Ministry of Railways to name the Mysuru station after Chamaraja Wadiyar who was instrumental in the extension of railways in the princely Mysore Kingdom.

The officials were also instructed to identify a suitable place at the main entrance or near the new terminal for the installation of the statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar in recognition of his contribution to the development of railways in the State.

The additional facilities and façade with other amenities is expected to cost ₹200 crore over and above nearly ₹350 crore to be spent on yard remodelling. The design and the DPR is expected to be ready in two months after which the project works will be taken up. The yard remodelling also entails dismantling of staff quarters, a kalyana mantapa, demolition of quarters at loco colony, platform earth work, track linking etc.

Similarly, works for the terminal at Naganahalli has also been proposed where one additional platform, one covered pit line, and one stabling line will be constructed. But the railway officials cited delay in land acquisition and Mr. Simha said that he would take the initiative for securing eight acres of land from the Mandya district administration.

Inauguration of remodelled Ashokapuram station

The Ashokapuram station has been remodelled and now has five platforms which will help terminate the trains here rather than at Mysuru main station. This will reduce the congestion in the latter and Mr. Simha said the new entrance, a foot over bridge and the additional amenities will be inaugurated before August 15. Proposals will also be sent to extend a few trains including the Cauvery Express and Vishwamanava Express to Ashokapuram to benefit the public, he added.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, T.V. Bhushan, Chief Project Manager, Gati Shakti Unit, E. Vijaya, ADRM, Vinayak ADRM, Ravichandran, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Guddan, Deputy Chief Engineer, construction wing, and others were present.

