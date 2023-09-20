Work on project to fill tanks in Kalaburagi South to be speeded up

September 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Senior Congress leader and Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil has said that work on the ambitious ₹198-crore project to fill various tanks across his constituency will be speeded up.

After visiting tanks at Harsur, Kumsi, Keri Bhosga, Savalagi, Hatagunda, Hunasi Hadagil, Melakunda and other places that fall under the project ambit on Wednesday, Mr. Patil expressed dissatisfaction over the quality and the pace of work.

At certain project sites, he reprimanded the engineers for their lethargy and negligence in the implementation of the project.

“Filling tanks in my constituency with Bennetora water is an ambitious project. But the works are being inordinately delayed for the last two years. Of the total project cost of ₹198 crore, around ₹102 crore have already been spent. But the quality and pace of the work are unsatisfactory. But we will now monitor the project and see that it is completed at the earliest,” Mr. Patil told reporters after visiting project sites.

