Work on Old Airport Road signal-free corridor drags on

February 09, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much awaited Suranjan Das Road underpass on Old Airport Road, under construction for several years now missing many deadlines, was finally formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

The underpass is the second, after the one at Kundalahalli Junction, to be thrown open to the public as part of the Old Airport Road signal-free corridor, a project that seems cursed and has missed several deadlines. While the two underpasses have been opened after at least a delay of three years, work on another underpass at Wind Tunnel junction is stuck.

The 17.5-km signal-free corridor worth ₹149 crore, which connects the ASC Centre with Hope Farm Junction via three underpasses, was first initiated when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister and is yet to be completed.

At the Wind Tunnel junction, land belonging to National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has already been acquired. However, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have asked for an alternate route to the key stretch of road to start work.

“Since there is a lot of VIP movement from HAL Airport, the road stretch at Wind Tunnel Junction is very key. White-topping work is under way on Old Madras Road. Once that is completed, we will identify an alternate route to avoid Wind Tunnel Junction, following which construction work can begin in full swing,” said M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner, Traffic.

Meanwhile, the Kundalahalli underpass that was opened last year had caved in during the rains in October exposing the chinks in infrastructure. Motorists complain that the underpass has turned out to be a bottleneck and is not serving its purpose to reduce travel time.

Pavan Rao, a commuter, said that the delay in work is contributing to traffic congestion and chaos on the stretch. “If there is no traffic, one can cover a 10-km stretch in six minutes. But a 10-km stretch on the signal-free corridor takes about 1.5 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, traffic expert M.N. Srihari said that since there were many crossroads feeding traffic onto the Old Airport Road, it was not suited to be converted into a signal-free stretch. He suggested that the underpasses should be made one-way providing an alternate route for traffic in the opposite direction.

Eleven flyovers approved in a year: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds charge of Bengaluru development, said that his government had made substantial investment in the city’s infrastructure and approved 11 flyovers for the city in 2022-23 alone. “This is the highest number of flyovers any government has approved in a single year for the city. If we need to see real change, we need investment on scale, which we are doing,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Suranjan Das Road underpass on Old Airport Road on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister recently laid the foundation stone for the suburban rail project and work has begun. Work is under way on Satellite Township Ring Road and Phase II and III of Namma Metro. We need to take a call on the Peripheral Ring Road and we will soon start work on that. Once all the projects are completed, we will be able to decongest the city to some extent,” he said.