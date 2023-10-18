Work on new buildings for Maharani’s college and hostels to begin in January, assures Minister

October 18, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Work on the construction of new buildings for Maharani’s Arts and Science College and hostels, besides restoring the damaged portion of the Science college on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in Mysuru is expected to be taken up at a total cost of ₹140 crore from January 2024.

An assurance in this regard was given by Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar, who visited the Maharani’s Arts and Science College campus on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in the city on Wednesday before attending the convocation of University of Mysore.

Speaking to reporters after going around the campus, where a portion of the more than a century-old science college collapsed a year ago in October 2022, Mr. Sudhakar said construction of college buildings will be taken up at a cost of ₹55 to ₹60 crore to ensure that all the basic amenities and academic requirements.

An estimated 7,000 students are studying in Maharani’s Arts and Science College put together, he said.

While the new buildings, whose construction plan has already been prepared by architects in consultation with the officials of the department, will have a heritage touch, the restoration work on the collapsed structure will also be taken simultaneously, he said.

The Heritage Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra has already given permission for the work by imposing certain conditions, he said.

The work on the construction of the new buildings will also be subjected to certain conditions that include a limit on its height, he said.

In view of the requirement for hostel facilities, the government has decided to construct two blocks each for students of arts college and science college. Each block will have ground plus five to six floors.

Though the present hostels for students of Arts College and Science College accommodate about 350 and 400 students respectively, Mr. Sudhakar said he had learnt from the college authorities that there will be a demand even if accommodation is created for 1,000 students each. Hence, the hostel for arts college and science college will each have a capacity to accommodate 1,000 students.

The matter has already been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also expected to make a visit to the college campus shortly.

A meeting of the Higher Education Department is scheduled to be held on October 21 and the matter will be discussed with Mr. Siddaramaiah on the occasion and necessary clearance for financial allocation will be obtained, he said.

The government was committed to improving the infrastructure of Maharani’s Arts and Science College as the more than century-old institution is offering education to students from the poor, minorities and backward classes.