Work on multi-level car parking facility launched in Belagavi

September 11, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait launched work on a multi-level car parking facility in Bapat Galli in Belagavi on Monday. The structure with six floors is expected to hold 120 cars and reduce congestion in the old city.

The project is being implemented by the Smart City Scheme Limited. The State government and the city administration have decided to implement the project to help reduce traffic congestion and reduce the inconvenience caused to residents, the MLA said.

The multi-level car parking–cum-commercial development project at Bapat Galli is being carried out on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Basis through public-private partnership.

It will come up in an area of 12 guntas at a cost of ₹6.5 crore. The agency chosen for the purpose is BVG India Limited. The project is expected to be completed in two years. There will be shops on the ground floor and first floor. Vehicles will be parked in the other five levels. Each level can hold 30 vehicles.

The project, however, has suffered cost and time overruns. It was initially planned in 2006. But the work did not start. In 2009, it was planned to be taken up under the AMRUT scheme. That was not implemented either.

Mr Sait expressed the confidence that the project will be taken up in earnest and completed on time.