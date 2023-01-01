Work on Kalasa Banduri will start in 75 days, says Joshi

January 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Replying to the charge made by Congress leaders that the clearance given to Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Kalasa and Banduri schemes is just an eyewash, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the work on the project will start in two-and-a-half months.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, the Union Minister clarified that there is no need for environmental clearance as it is a drinking water project and as far as forest clearance is concerned, it will be secured at the State-level itself, as the requirement of forest land is very less.

He further clarified that as the forest land required is less, clearance can be secured at the State-level itself and there is no need to approach the Union Forest Ministry.

Rubbishing the Congress criticism on the documents and conditions, Mr. Joshi said that as the DPR has been cleared, there will not be any difficulty in getting other clearances and the work will be initiated in a little over two months.

Outdated

On the questions raised by Congress leader H.K. Patil and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on the validity of the document as it [document] is undated, Mr. Joshi said that it is the Congress politics that is outdated now and not the document.

“The document is dated December 29, 2022 and there is also a government to government communication on the project indicating the clearance. It is the date of Mr. Patil and the Congress that has expired,” he mocked.

To a query, Mr. Joshi clarified that there is nothing in the office memorandum of December 29, 2022 which mandated that the Central Water Commission (CWC) should be consulted for any further clearances. “The DPR has already been cleared, only other technical clearances are required and that will be done within two-and-a-half months,” he said.

On the Congress allegation that the BJP has duped the Panchamasali and Vokkaliga communities on reservation under 2A category, Mr. Joshi countered saying that it is the Congress which is good at duping people.

Clarifying that there is nothing in law that prevented announcing a decision on reservation based on an interim report, he said that the decision has not been taken in a hurry but after considering various surveys and the interim report by the Backward Classes Commission.

But he will not comment on the issue until the detailed order on reservation for Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas is issued by the government, he said.

No merger

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reported proposal on the merger of Nandini with Amul brand of milk products, Mr. Joshi clarified that his statement has been misinterpreted. “What Mr. Shah mentioned is about joint marketing. He wanted Nandini to join hands with Amul in marketing so that it can extend its market together with Amul. There is no question of merger of Amul with KMF, he said.

Members of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and C.M. Nimbannavar were present.