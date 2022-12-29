Work on Kalasa-Banduri project will start soon: CM

December 29, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the work on Kalasa-Banduri project would commence as the Centre accepted the DPRs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the tenders for the project would be called soon even as he blamed the Congress for delaying the project.

“The construction of pump house will also start soon. I will come personally to the launch project,” Mr. Bommai told pressersons at Belagavi while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving approvals. “Despite facing several obstacles, we have succeeded in securing approvals. It was a coordinated efforts of all BJP Ministers,” he said.

Dedicating the success in securing the approvals to farmers of North Karnataka who fought for the project, he also said that the government will look into withdrawal of cases filed against farmers in various agitations. When asked if the project progress will now hinge on judiciary, Mr. Bommai said: “The tribunal order is a decree of the Supreme Court. Since it has been notified, there will be no problems.”

Recalling his father and former Chief Minister S.R. Bommai’s efforts in the project, he said: “In 1988, my father spoke to the then Goa chief minister, and agreed to barter power with water. It was originally a power project. Subsequent leaders in Goa turned it into an issue.”

Blames Congress

Blaming the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah for the reduction in quantum of water allocated by the tribunal to Karnataka, the Chief Minister said: “The quantum of water allocated to Karnataka was reduced from 7.53 tmcft to 3.90 tmcft after Mr. Siddaramaiah’s government committed to building a wall around the link canal. If there is any such wall around a project in the country, it is here,” he said.