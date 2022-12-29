ADVERTISEMENT

Work on Kalasa-Banduri project will start soon: CM

December 29, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the work on Kalasa-Banduri project would commence as the Centre accepted the DPRs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the tenders for the project would be called soon even as he blamed the Congress for delaying the project.

“The construction of pump house will also start soon. I will come personally to the launch project,” Mr. Bommai told pressersons at Belagavi while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving approvals.  “Despite facing several obstacles, we have succeeded in securing approvals. It was a coordinated efforts of all BJP Ministers,” he said.

Dedicating the success in securing the approvals to farmers of North Karnataka who fought for the project, he also said that the government will look into withdrawal of cases filed against farmers in various agitations. When asked if the project progress will now hinge on judiciary, Mr. Bommai said: “The tribunal order is a decree of the Supreme Court. Since it has been notified, there will be no problems.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recalling his father and former Chief Minister S.R. Bommai’s efforts in the project, he said: “In 1988, my father spoke to the then Goa chief minister, and agreed to barter power with water. It was originally a power project. Subsequent leaders in Goa turned it into an issue.”

Blames Congress

Blaming the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah for the reduction in quantum of water allocated by the tribunal to Karnataka, the Chief Minister said: “The quantum of water allocated to Karnataka was reduced from 7.53 tmcft to 3.90 tmcft after Mr. Siddaramaiah’s government committed to building a wall around the link canal. If there is any such wall around a project in the country, it is here,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US