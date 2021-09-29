Work on Hassan airport to begin soon

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said the construction of Hassan airport at Boovanahalli will begin soon. The tender process for the construction in the first phase had been completed, he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The first phase includes the construction of the compound wall and the runaway at a cost of ₹99 crore. “The second phase includes the construction of other structures. Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is the implementing agency. The project will be completed in 20 months,” he said.

The shifting of power lines that pass through the land acquired for the project had been completed partially. This alone incurred an expense of ₹17 crore.

“The foundation stone laying ceremony for the airport would be finalised in consultation with the Minister in charge of the district and the Hassan MLA. The officers are in consultation with the contractor,” the DC said.