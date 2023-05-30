Work on four-lane highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar to start in one month, says Pratap Simha

May 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Work on the four-lane highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar will start in the next month, said Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Participating in a District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Madikeri on Tuesday, Mr. Simha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already launched the ₹4,130 crore project to lay a 93-km-long highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar. He also directed the officials to identify accident spots on Kushalnagar-Sampaje Road and take necessary action to prevent accidents.

He directed the engineers to repair the roads that had been damaged during the heavy rains that had lashed the hill district since 2018 and ensure that movement of traffic on the highways was not affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly elected MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Mantar Gowda, MLCs Bhoje Gowda and Suja Kushalappa, besides Deputy Commissioner B.C. Sateesha and other officials were also present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.