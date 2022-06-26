Work on Dharwad-Belagavi rail line soon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that the work on the Dharwad-Belagavi via Kittur railway project, which will reduce the journey time to Belagavi, will be launched soon after clearing hurdles in land acquisition.

Inaugurating the B.S. Channabasappa Textiles Showroom at Tilakwadi in Belagavi on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that at present rail journey from Dharwad to Belagavi took around three hours as trains have to take a circumlocutory route via Londa. But the new route via Kittur will reduce train journey by more than an hour besides allowing more trains to be operated on the route, he said.

A sum of ₹823 crore project has already been sanctioned by the Railway Board and the land acquisition process has been initiated. The Union Government has already given necessary clearances and the work will be launched soon after the land acquisition process, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that Belagavi city will emerge as a major city in Kittur Karnataka region and in the current budget, an industrial township has been announced for Belagavi. As Belagavi has good connectivity with Maharashtra and Goa, there is a conducive atmosphere for industrial development in the region, he said.

The Chief Minister said that B.S. Channabasappa Textiles has evolved into a natural brand of repute through its quality service, hard work and honesty and wished the group all success.

Ministers Umesh Katti and B. Basavaraj, Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore, Members of Legislative Assembly Laxmi Hebbalkar and Anil Benake and others were present.