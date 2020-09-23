Work on construction of international-level swimming pool gathers pace

MANGALURU

23 September 2020 20:42 IST

The project on Yemmekere water body is scheduled to be completed by February 2022

The long-felt need of an international-level swimming pool in city is close to reality with Mangaluru Smart City Limited starting work at Yemmekere in the southern part of the city.

Construction of the pool as per the standard prescribed by FINA (Federation Internationale de Natation) - the body holding international water sports competition - is among the works taken up by MSCL. The estimated cost of construction is ₹21.96 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The swimming pool of 50 metres length and 25 metres width, which is necessary for Olympic events, will come up on the second floor. This floor will also have practice pool of 10x25 metres and a kids’ pool of 6x13 metres dimension. The first floor will have gymnasium, locker rooms, anti-doping chamber and administrative office. The ground floor will be reserved for parking.

This structure is coming up in about 1 acre of the 3-acre Yemmekere water body, which has now dried up. This was being used by residents for football and cricket, more the under-arm cricket that is popular.

“We are giving new look to the 2-acre area and continue cricket,” MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Naseer told The Hindu.

MSCL started the work in June and is now preparing pile foundation for the structure. As many as 279 piles have to be laid. “We have already laid nearly 230 piles and the remaining will be laid in a week’s time,” Mr. Nazeer said. The project is set to be completed by February 2022.

During the visit of Mangaluru City South MLA D.Vedavyas Kamath to the area on Tuesday, Salam, a local resident, alleged the ongoing work has blocked the flow of drainage system and it has affected three houses in the area. Another resident said more area is being taken for pile foundation and less space was being allowed for cricket.

Mr. Kamath asked officials to place a banner about the project. They were asked to hold a meeting with residents on Sunday and clarify doubts about the work.