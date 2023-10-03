ADVERTISEMENT

Work on cancer hospital in Mandya to resume

October 03, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar said the work on the government cancer hospital in Mandya will resume in the next 2 to 3 days with the State government releasing ₹5.65 crore for the purpose.

Dr Kumar, who held a meeting with senior officials of the Health Department in Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), said he had instructed the officials on the directions of Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, to resume the suspended civil works.

He said a tender will be issued to purchase equipment for the cancer hospital, while a proposal will be sent to the government for the appointment of personnel, setting up a library and diagnostic centre.

He said a suitable place will be identified in the hospital for construction toilet and bathroom for the patients and their attenders. He suggested that corporates can be contacted for construction of a restroom for the attenders of the patients under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

