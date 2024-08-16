Work on bus station likely to be completed by year-end: Mahesh Tenginakai

Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has said that the work on the bus station near Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi was likely to be completed by year-end or in the first week of January 2025.

He was speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday after reviewing the progress of the construction work at the bus station near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, popularly known as Old Bus Station.

Mr. Tenginakai said the development of the bus station had been taken up under the Smart City Scheme at a cost of ₹50 crore. The work was started in 2022 and as per the schedule, it should have been completed by August 31. However, due to various reasons, including the parliamentary elections, the work had been delayed, he said.

The project had been designed taking in to consideration the requirements of HDBRTS buses, city buses, and the mofussil bus services. “As it is a crowded market place, space has been provided for parking of 80 four-wheelers and 500 two-wheelers,” he said. He said the authorities had also been asked to provide proper space for autorickshaw station on the premises.

Earlier, Mr. Tenginakai along with Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Ltd. (HDSCL) Rudresh Ghali and other officials reviewed the ongoing works at the bus station.

Expressing displeasure over the authorities not making any provision for rainwater harvesting in the works taken up under the Smart City scheme, Mr. Tenginakai directed the HDSCL authorities to take steps to ensure rainwater harvesting in the public structures.

