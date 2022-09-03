Work hard to strengthen party: Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has told MLAs of his party in Shivamogga district not to be under an impression that they will be re-elected in the coming elections.

Addressing party leaders in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mangaluru set the target of winning 150 seats for the party in the coming elections. “We should work hard to strengthen the organization. Bring in new people to the party. The MLAs should take the party workers into confidence and not to be in an illusion that they would be re-elected,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the BJP should win all seven seats in the district in the next election. The leaders should take the people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes into confidence and strengthen the party’s base.

Later speaking to the media, the former CM said he would travel across the State and work for the party. Answering a question, he said former Lok Sabha member Muddahanume Gowda would join the BJP soon.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other MLAs of the party were present at the programme. The Shivamogga district unit of the BJP felicitated Mr. Yediyurappa on being appointed member of the party’s national parliamentary board.