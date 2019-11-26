Work hard to improve SSLC results: DC

K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, has called upon teachers to work with commitment to improve SSLC results in the district.

In 2018-19, Shivamogga was 21st in the SSLC results in the State with an overall pass percentage of 79.13.

For 2019-20, the target has been set to ensure that Shivamogga district finds a place in top 10 rankings.

The teachers should work with great determination and commitment to improve the result, he said at a workshop here on Monday for teachers serving with government, aided and unaided schools on improving the SSLC result.

He directed the teachers to identify slow learners and conduct special classes for them to improve the result.

While teaching mathematics, science and english, the teachers should give emphasis for activity-based learning approach that would help the students to understand the subjects in a proper manner, he said.

M.L. Vaishali, ZP CEO who inaugurated the workshop, said that, the teachers have been directed to apprise the parents on the academic performance of their children on regular basis.

Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, the government medical college here, is also providing psychological counselling for children to resolve the learning-related problems and to overcome the social media addiction, she added.